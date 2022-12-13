Old pension scheme, 1 lakh jobs: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu focuses on fulfilling election promises

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the state's first Cabinet meeting will focus on fulfilling three of the ten Congress "guarantees" made during the election campaign. These include restoring the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees, filling one lakh vacant posts, and providing a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 to women aged 18 to 60 years.

Sukhu has instructed officials to work out the necessary modalities to implement these promises within the first ten days of the government's formation, regardless of whether the Cabinet has been constituted by then. This move is seen as an effort to fulfill the Congress party's commitment to the people of Himachal Pradesh and demonstrate the new government's commitment to prioritizing the needs of the common man.

The restoration of the old pension scheme has been a longstanding demand of government employees in Himachal Pradesh. The previous government had replaced the OPS with a new contributory pension scheme, which was met with widespread dissatisfaction among employees. By fulfilling this promise, the new government hopes to address the concerns of government employees and improve their financial security.

Similarly, the commitment to fill one lakh vacant posts is expected to address the issue of unemployment in the state. This will not only provide job opportunities to a large number of people, but also improve the functioning of various government departments and services.

The provision of a monthly allowance to women is aimed at empowering and supporting women in the state. This financial support will provide women with greater economic independence and enable them to access essential goods and services.

Overall, the focus on fulfilling these promises at the first Cabinet meeting reflects the new government's commitment to addressing the needs of the people of Himachal Pradesh and delivering on its election promises.