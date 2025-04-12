The document also features a distinctive orbital genealogical seal signifying imperial authority, with the king's name, Abul Muzaffar Jalaluddin, at its center, surrounded by his predecessors' names.

A historic document from a pivotal era offers insight into spiritual practices. Preserved at the Telangana State Archives and Research Institute (TSARI), the document highlights the autonomy granted to pilgrims traveling from across the subcontinent to bathe in the Ganga, showcasing the enduring significance of religious freedom during a time of great change. The document was from the era when the Mughal Empire waned and the East India Company expanded its influence in India.



What the old Mughal empire 'firman' says

A 250-year-old Mughal document, the 'firman, ' as described by Director of TSARI Zareena Parveen, sheds light on the region's history and the Mughal Empire's policies towards pilgrims.

Written in the 'Shikasta' script, the document reveals a tax waiver for pilgrims bathing in the river at Allahabad. Shikasta script, a style of calligraphy that emerged during the Mughal period, is known for its intricate and artistic lettering.

A historic royal decree, measuring 102 cm x 46 cm, issued by Mughal Emperor Shah Alam II directs officials in the Allahabad subah to waive all fees for pilgrims and mandates government coverage of their expenses. The document instructs officials and clerks monitoring river movements not to charge pilgrims, emphasising the importance of uninterrupted religious practice. Even law enforcement, or kotwali, were instructed to respect this directive. Strict action would be taken against anyone violating the firman.



Over 250-year-old document's ink is indellible

The document highlights the diversity of pilgrims, specifically mentioning Gujaratis and Marathas, who traveled in large numbers to participate in this revered ritual. The document also features a distinctive orbital genealogical seal signifying imperial authority, with the king's name, Abul Muzaffar Jalaluddin, at its center, surrounded by his predecessors' names. The seal's unique shape, resembling a surahi, reflects the Mughals' attention to detail in documentation. The ink used on the handmade paper is indelible, as evidenced by an incident where flooded records were rescued, and the ink darkened but didn't fade or wash away.