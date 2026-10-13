Old Monk ban in Maharashtra: Company claims Rs 500 crore loss, government loses Rs 350 crore in excise revenue

Old Monk manufacturer Mohan Rocky Springwater has told the Bombay High Court that restrictions on sales from its Maharashtra unit have caused over Rs 500 crore in losses and reduced the state government's excise revenue by around Rs 350 crore.

Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, the company behind Old Monk rum, has approached the Bombay High Court against a prohibition order issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

The dispute relates to the formulation and labelling of the company's rum. During Monday's hearing, the manufacturer argued that restrictions imposed on one of its Maharashtra facilities had caused major financial losses.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna will hear the matter next on October 23.

Company claims Rs 500 crore loss

Senior advocate Venkatesh Dhond, representing the manufacturer, told the court that the restrictions had resulted in losses of more than Rs 500 crore. He also pointed to the impact on Maharashtra's revenue from liquor sales.

“The excise has also lost around Rs 350 crore in revenue,” Dhond said, as reported by Bar and Bench. The company further argued that approved additives can be used in neutral spirits and questioned why its product was facing restrictions when, according to its submission, other brands use similar methods.

Old Monk sales continue from other units

Mohan Rocky Springwater also told the court that the same formulation continued to be sold from some of its other units in Maharashtra despite the restrictions on the affected facility.

The company has argued that this creates a question over why sales from one particular unit have been restricted while the same product formulation remains available from other facilities.

What did FSSAI object to?

The dispute began after an inspection at the company's Khopoli plant in Maharashtra. Following the inspection, FSSAI raised concerns about both the composition of the spirit and the way it was described on the label.

One of the key issues is the use of added rum flavouring in a product sold simply as 'rum'. The regulator has also questioned descriptions including '7 years old blended' and 'very old vatted'.

FSSAI's concern is that such descriptions could give consumers the impression that the entire blend had been aged for the period mentioned on the label.

Centre suggests calling product 'rum-like'

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the authorities, told the court that sales could be allowed if the company changed the product description from 'rum' to 'rum-like'.

The manufacturer, however, has challenged the restrictions and the regulator's position on how the product should be classified and labelled.

The company had earlier agreed to submit revised labels after the High Court refused to grant an immediate interim stay on the prohibition order. The proposed changes included removing disputed age-related descriptions and clearly mentioning 'added flavour'.

However, the regulator did not approve the revised labels.

Court to hear dispute again on October 23

The case now centres on whether a spirit made using neutral alcohol and added rum flavouring can legally be marketed under the standard description of 'rum' and how such products should be labelled.

The Bombay High Court is scheduled to take up the matter again on October 23, when the company and authorities are expected to continue their arguments over the product's formulation, classification and labelling.