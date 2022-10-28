Old Delhi: Chandni Chowk's Katra Neel Gateway crumbles after 165 years

Photo: PTI

Residents of the Chandni Chowk neighbourhood in Old Delhi have reported that a section of the historic Katra Neel Gateway, which dates back 165 years, fell on Friday morning. They claimed there were no casualties since local businesses had not opened yet. Vice president of the Resident Welfare Association (Katra Neel) Anil Pershad informed PTI that the area has been cordoned by the police and fire brigade.

The historic building, which had been erected in 1857, suffered a partial collapse at around 9.30 in the morning. This event prompted a need for regular inspections of comparable structures in Old Delhi from Alishah Ali, a historical expert and assistant curator at the forthcoming Dara Shikoh Library museum.

Pershad's ancestral house, "Chunnamal haveli", is located adjacent to the Katra Neel Gateway.

"As the shops in the Chandni Chowk market open around 11 am, no one was present at the spot when the incident happened," Pershad said.

The National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities cites the red sandstone gateway with two bay arch openings as an example of a typical style of building common in the late Mughal era.

"This is another example of absence of the concept of 'Urban Heritage', its preservation and a system for regular checks of the cultural heritage health status. Constant construction activities are taking place in Old Delhi, there is a mall coming up in Delhi advertised in the name of proximity with 'heritage'," Ali said.

"In the last few years, we have witnessed dilapidation of multiple havelis, dome of Masjid Mubarak Begum and various sites of concern. An aware community intervention with government support is needed," she added.

