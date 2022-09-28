Old bridge at Pune's Chandni Chowk set to be demolished on October 2, check time, alternate routes

Representative Image

The old bridge in Maharashtra Pune's Chandni Chowk area is all set to be demolished on October 2, 2022, through a controlled explosion, a district official said on Tuesday.

District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Pune district officials have completed the pre-demolition work of the bridge.

He said, "The pre-demolition work of the bridge is completed. The existing old bridge will be demolished on October 2. The vehicular movement on the highway will be diverted. The road will be closed from 11 pm on October 1 till 8 am on the next day. The bridge will be taken down at 2 am on October 2."

READ | J-K: 2 terrorists linked with JeM killed in Ahwatoo area, second encounter in Kulgam in two days

The Edifice Engineering Consultancy Company appointed by NHAI will conduct the process. This is the same company that had carried out the demolition of the twin towers in Noida using explosives, he said.

Demolition of Pune's Chandni Chowk Bridge: Time

"The blast to carry out the demolition will take place at 2 am and within five to six seconds, the entire bridge will come down. Once the bridge is demolished, the next process to remove the debris from the highway will be carried out," District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh added.

READ | APPSC forces deputy secretary to retire, Arunachal Pradesh government hands over paper leak case to CBI

Demolition of Pune's Chandni Chowk Bridge: Traffic diversions

As per the information shared by Rahul Shrirame, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the traffic diversions will be in place from 11 pm onwards on October 1.

"Heavy vehicles travelling from Mumbai to Bengaluru via National Highway 4 will be stopped near Talegaon while heavy vehicles in the opposite direction will be stopped at Khed Shivapur," Shrirame said.

"Light vehicles travelling towards Mumbai will be diverted from Khed Shivapur. They will be asked to travel via Warje, Katraj Old Tunnel, or Navale Bridge. Those commuting to Pune from Mumbai can take an alternate route via Somatne Phata, Aundh, or Baner," he added.