After a boycott of rides to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, cab drivers in the city has now launched a "no Ac campaign' to protest against the alleged unfair charges imposed by Ola, Uber, Rapido and other apps.

After a boycott of rides to Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, cab drivers in the city has now launched a "no Ac campaign' to protest against the alleged unfair charges imposed by Ola, Uber, Rapido and other apps.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the protest, set to kick off on March 24, aims to prompt cab aggregators to implement a uniform fair structure similar to the government-mandated prepaid taxi fares - reflecting fuel costs and proper compensation to drivers for their services.

In a post on X, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) said, “Cab drivers in Hyderabad to begin ‘No AC Campaign’ from March 24.

'Drivers are left with a handful of earning'

Notably, the cab drivers had launched a 'no AC campaign' in April, 2024, stating that the cost of running a cab with air conditioner is Rs 15-18 per/km, while they earn only Rs 10.12 per/km.

TGPWU president Shaik Salahuddin said that the union would demonstrate against the unfair pricing offered by cab aggregators in various ways, including the ‘no AC campaign,' as quoted by Telangana Today.

Highlighting that there is a difference of close to Rs 300-400 between the fares charged by aggregators and pre-paid taxis, Salahuddin pointed out that cab drivers have to wait for three to four hours at the airport for a return trip. Along with this, they pay a 30 per cent commission from the fare to the aggregator, being left with a handful of earning, he argued.