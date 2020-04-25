Ola Cabs to provide free transportation for medical trips in non-COVID cases

Ridesharing company Ola Cabs on Saturday rolled out its service in Delhi in partnership with the Delhi state government’s Health Department to bolster the national capital’s ambulance network. The company’s fleet of cabs will now be used as mini-ambulances which will enable citizens of the capital city to access essential medical care with minimum delay. This free-of-cost service is aimed at providing a solution to the supply shortage of essential medical transportation during these difficult times.

Citizens in need of mobility support for any non-COVID medical care can dial 102 and the health ministry team will allocate a cab for the patient to be transported to a hospital free of cost. Ola is providing this transport service for all non-COVID medical trips such as scheduled check-ups, dialysis, chemotherapy, and for immediate medical needs such as injuries, amongst others. The company has said it is facilitating a clean and safe ride experience by ensuring that all earmarked cabs are equipped with essential protective equipment like masks and sanitizers and are operated by specially trained driver-partners following proper sanitary measures as per the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health.

Anand Subramanian, spokesperson and Head of Communications at Ola Cabs said, “We are grateful to the Delhi Government for this collaboration and the opportunity to enable mobility support for the state’s healthcare system amidst the ongoing crisis. Access to healthcare, especially for non-COVID related emergencies is becoming a major challenge in our cities. Through this initiative, we will be able to supplement the existing ambulance network with access to quick and safe mobility for anyone in need to get to the hospital. We are also partnering with state governments across the country and will continue to support them in their emergency response efforts.”

Ola Cabs has also collaborated with the Ministry of Health, Karnataka and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide essential mobility services in Bangalore and Mumbai respectively by ferrying medical staff, healthcare workers and paramedical staff from homes to hospitals.

The company has rolled out its new category, ‘Ola Emergency’, which will provide transport for medical trips to and from hospitals across 15 cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Vizag, Nashik, Varanasi, Indore, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala, Mohali, Rourkela, and Bhubaneswar.