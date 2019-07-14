Oh, to be BJP right now with Congress imploding all around: Omar Abdullah on Sidhu’s resignation from Punjab cabinet

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sulking after being stripped off key portfolios in the Punjab cabinet reshuffle in June, has resigned from the Amarinder Singh cabinet.

Sidhu took to Twitter on Sunday, making public his resignation letter dated June 10 addressed to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"I hereby resign as Minister from Punjab Cabinet," Sidhu said in the letter to the Congress chief, which he posted on his Twitter handle.

In another tweet, Sidhu said he would be sending his resignation letter to the chief minister.

Reacting, NC leader and former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah wondered what was going wrong with the grand old party, stating Punjab was the one state where the Cong is well-placed and even there ‘they can’t help themselves’.

He wrote: “The one state where the Congress is well placed & even here they can’t help themselves. Oh to be in the BJP right now with the principal opposition party imploding all around them.”

On June 6, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had divested Sidhu of the Local Government and Tourism and Cultural Affairs Departments and allotted him the power and new and renewable energy portfolio.

In an apparent snub, Sidhu was also left out of the consultative groups formed by the chief minister on June 8, two days after the cabinet reshuffle, to accelerate the implementation of the government's flagship programmes.

Over a month after he was stripped of key portfolios, Sidhu had not taken charge of his new assignment, as a stalemate with the chief minister had continued.

Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.

The rift was further widened during the general elections when Sidhu and his wife accused Amarinder of having had a hand in the denial of ticket to her to from either Chandigarh or Amritsar.

On June 6, the Congress leader was stripped of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture by the Chief Minister after the party could only win eight parliamentary seats out of 13 in the state in Lok Sabha election.

"We swim and we sink together... It is a collective responsibility. My department has been singled out publicly. One must have the ability to see things from the right perspective. I cannot be taken for granted. I have been a performer throughout. I am answerable to the people of Punjab," he said.