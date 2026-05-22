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Oggy Janata Party emerges as rival to Cockroach Janata Party, vows to ‘expose’ Abhijeet Dipke; What are its objectives and moto?

A new rival of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has emerged on social media. It is 'Oggy Janata Party', which is created as a 'parody opposition' to CJP, and has an objective to 'expose' the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke. What are the key promises of the Oggy Janata Party?

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 22, 2026, 01:47 PM IST

Oggy Janata Party emerges as rival to Cockroach Janata Party, vows to ‘expose’ Abhijeet Dipke; What are its objectives and moto?
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A new rival of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has emerged on social media. It is 'Oggy Janata Party', which is created as a 'parody opposition' to CJP, and has an objective to 'expose' the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, as a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political strategist. While Cockroach Janata Party was named after CJI Surya Kant's 'parasites' and 'cockroach' remarks to youth, On the other hand, 'Oggy Janata Party' is named after popular cartoon 'Oggy and the Cockroaches.' Here's all you need to know about the party.

The Oggy Janata Party

The Oggy Janata Party, which has it motto 'Corruption Mukt Bharat' has amous cartoon character Oggy as their mascot. The OJP main objective is to "kill all kinds of cockroaches," acting as a satirical counter to the CJP. 

According to its official website, the Oggy Janata Party exists to “kill all kinds of cockroaches”. It further adds, “Any roach. Any size. Any species. Dead.” The outfit, with an Instagram bio that reads “Not backed by any political party, unlike USA-based 'CJP’. As of now, they have 10.6k followers on Instagram. 

OJP claims that the sudden rise of CJP in India is a "peak unemployment" moment. OJP is attempting to "expose" the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, as a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political strategist. They claimed that the founder is based in the US at Boston University, however is  involving in India politics by manipulating GenZ. They took a jibe at the founder using memes on their social media. 

What are the key promises of the Oggy Janata Party?

  1. OJP is promising to make education compulsory for all politicians. They demand minimum graduation, knowledge of the Constitution and ethics must be compulsory for every politician who wants to lead India.
  2.  OJP is promising to show every rupee spent by government. They claim that the government will ensure full transparency, state wise spending data, and the power to vote against unnecessary projects. 
  3. Next promise of OJP is a complete ban on beef slaughter and export and released an animal right manifesto to protect animals.
  4. OJP also called for justice for the NEET paper leak incident. A visual shared on the social media platform shows the OJP mascot and a text insert that reads, “students deserve justice”.
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