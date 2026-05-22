Oggy Janata Party emerges as rival to Cockroach Janata Party, vows to ‘expose’ Abhijeet Dipke; What are its objectives and moto?

A new rival of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has emerged on social media. It is 'Oggy Janata Party', which is created as a 'parody opposition' to CJP, and has an objective to 'expose' the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke. What are the key promises of the Oggy Janata Party?

A new rival of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has emerged on social media. It is 'Oggy Janata Party', which is created as a 'parody opposition' to CJP, and has an objective to 'expose' the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, as a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political strategist. While Cockroach Janata Party was named after CJI Surya Kant's 'parasites' and 'cockroach' remarks to youth, On the other hand, 'Oggy Janata Party' is named after popular cartoon 'Oggy and the Cockroaches.' Here's all you need to know about the party.

The Oggy Janata Party

The Oggy Janata Party, which has it motto 'Corruption Mukt Bharat' has amous cartoon character Oggy as their mascot. The OJP main objective is to "kill all kinds of cockroaches," acting as a satirical counter to the CJP.

According to its official website, the Oggy Janata Party exists to “kill all kinds of cockroaches”. It further adds, “Any roach. Any size. Any species. Dead.” The outfit, with an Instagram bio that reads “Not backed by any political party, unlike USA-based 'CJP’. As of now, they have 10.6k followers on Instagram.

OJP claims that the sudden rise of CJP in India is a "peak unemployment" moment. OJP is attempting to "expose" the CJP's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, as a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) political strategist. They claimed that the founder is based in the US at Boston University, however is involving in India politics by manipulating GenZ. They took a jibe at the founder using memes on their social media.

What are the key promises of the Oggy Janata Party?