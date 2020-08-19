Officials assure strict action as private school in UP's Jalaun conducts classroom sessions amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Universities and schools across the country started closing down since March 16 when the Centre announced classrooms to be shut down in order to contain the spread of the virus.

A private school in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, has conducted classes by calling students to school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reportedly, the students were seen without masks and flouting social distancing norms.

Premchand, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) said that strict action will be taken against the manager and principal of the school.

"No instructions have been issued by the government or the district administration to reopen schools. Strict action will be taken against the manager and principal," he told ANI.

Many states have already scrapped their respective board exams in view of the ongoing crisis.

Moreover, a group of 31 students from Assam, Bihar, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and other states have demanded that final year students be promoted on the basis of their past performances as opposed to the UGC guidelines that require universities across the country to conduct the final year examinations by September 30 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

The Supreme Court has reserved its judgment on the issue on Tuesday.

The petitioners argue that it is unsafe in the current situation of the pandemic to conduct the examinations.

While states such as Maharashtra and Delhi have officially opposed the UGC decree and have cancelled the final year examinations in the respective state universities, the UGC has, in turn, contested that the final year examinations are mandatory as the degree cannot be allotted without proper assessment.