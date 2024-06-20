Official Announcement: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2025 to be held on 20th February 2025

The next edition of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, has been officially announced. The ceremony will take place on 20th February 2025 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The grand ceremony shall witness the presence of Celebrities, Government Delegates, Media Personnel.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) was founded in 2012 and established in 2016 to carry forward the legacy of Late Shri Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, also lovingly known as Dadasaheb Phalke – The Father of Indian Cinema. The festival celebrates and recognizes the brilliance of the silver screen, India’s vast and magnetic Cinematic heritage and the ever-evolving cultural impact that India continues to make on a global scale, primarily through the medium of cinema.

The grand gala of the 2024 edition was full of memorable moments as the occasion was attended by luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Nayanthara and Vidhu Vinod Chopra amongst many others. It was a glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Tourism as the theme. With musical performances by the legendary Sukhwinder Singh, Ustad Javed Ali and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale.

Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival & Consultative Committee Member of FCI into Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Government of India quoted, “The era of movies started with silent films thereafter came the sound era and the shift from black and white screens to coloured ones. I take immense pride to announce the theme of the 2025 edition, A World Stage: The Global Legacy of Indian Cinema. The theme honours the lasting legacy of Indian films in world cinema. It highlights the historical significance and contemporary relevance of Indian cinematic achievements. This theme celebrates the global recognition of Indian cinema and its contributions to the enrichment of international film culture.”

Anil Mishra, Founder & Managing Director of DPIFF added, “The father of Indian Cinema, the one-man miracle, the doyen of movies – Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji introduced the people of India to the beauty of cinematic experience and evolved the largest entertainment industry in the world and today it gives me immense pleasure to announce the celebration of this legendary personality through the prestigious evening of #DPIFF2025 ”

Over the years, DPIFF has undergone a remarkable evolution, ascending to become the most prestigious ceremony in the nation. In a monumental celebration of artistic brilliance, the gala occasion will pay tribute to the unwavering dedication and hard work of the film fraternity's luminaries who have surpassed excellence in the year 2024. DPIFF's distinguished platform will unite and honour the remarkable achievements across three prodigious segments—the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry and the International Film Fraternity—all converging under one illustrious roof.

The organisation has continuously embraced a leadership position within the sustainability movement, spearheading environmental and social initiatives through a diverse array of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavours that consistently yield tangible results year after year. DPIFF remains unwavering in its dedication to championing and upholding the principles of sustainable societal development, all while showcasing Indian tourism on a global stage through the influential medium of cinema. Moreover, with the establishment of the "We For World Foundation" registered under Niti Aayog, the management has furthered its commitment by actively promoting the unique cultural and natural riches of each state.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 celebrated the splendour of cinema with resounding success on the 20th of February, 2024. The ceremony held at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, felicitated the best creative minds in the Film and Television industry, paying homage to the craft of filmmaking pioneered in India by Dadasaheb Phalke. The occasion was commemorated with the support of Powered By Partners Acer and Renault, Co-Powered By Partners Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, JioMart, Haier and SELECTED Homme along with the affiliated State Tourism Partners Uttar Pradesh Tourism, Punjab Tourism, Chhattisgarh Tourism and Rajasthan Tourism.

