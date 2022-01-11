Offices shut in Delhi amid COVID surge: Check who is exempted from the 'work from home' order

Amid rising cases in the national capital, the DDMA decided to impose a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines. In a bid to curb the rapid spread, work from home has been ordered for all the private offices in Delhi, barring the “Exempted Category.”

As per earlier guidelines, private offices in Delhi had been operating with 50% workforce. The fresh DDMA order reads, “All private offices, except those which are falling under the ‘Exempted Category’ as prescribed in DDMA’s GRAP order dated 08.08.21. The practice of work from home shall be followed.”

In an order yesterday, Delhi also ordered restaurants and bars to shut dine-in services. They are allowed to operate only for takeaways and home deliveries.

Here is the list of institutions, places who are still allowed to operate from office under the “Exempted Category”.

Offices that come under essential services – pharmaceutical, eateries, telecom, aviation and cargo services.

Private banks are allowed to function from office, so are RBI regulated entities, non-banking financial institutions, microfinance institutions.

Offices of advocates are exempted

Courier services will also remain open