Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union Minister courts controversy

Union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti made controversial remarks on officers selected through UPSC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

Officers appointed through UPSC are 'dacoits': Union Minister courts controversy
Bisheswar Tudu | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader and central minister Bisheswar Tudu courted controversy by claiming that many of the officers appointed through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are “dacoits”. He alleged that while a “chicken thief” can be punished, an official who runs a mineral mafia. cannot be touched as the system protects him.

The union minister of state for tribal affairs and jalshakti made these controversial remarks while addressing a gathering as chief guest at the golden jubilee function of a government school at Baliapal in Balasore district on Saturday.

He was heard making the controversial statement in a video which was shared on social networking sites. The authenticity of the video could not be checked by PTI.

“I had an idea that those who are appointed through UPSC … they are the most knowledgeable persons and are always in high positions. But now I feel that most of those who have qualified from there perhaps are dacoits. I do not say 100 per cent, but many of them are dacoits,” Tudu asserted.

The UPSC is the country’s premier central recruitment commission which functions as an independent body and appoints top government officers.

The minister, who is an MP of Odisha, said that the UPSC office is just behind his residence in Delhi and initially he had high regard for it but that has changed now. During his speech, the union minister also asked: “Why our society is engulfed in corruption and injustice if such educated people are there?”.

Read: Jharkhand Ram Navami violence: What is happening in Jamshedpur? Clash over religious flag intensifies

Giving the reply to his own rhetorical question, Tudu said, “It is because of lack of morality in our education system. Lack of spiritual education and thoughts among us.” The minister had 2021 also courted controversy by accusing state government officials of misbehaving with him in his constituency in Mayurbhanj.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Hug Day 2023: Know these physical and mental health benefits of hugging
Ananya Panday steals the show in stunning pink gown at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi, see pics
Meet glamorous actor Rashi Khanna, who played RBI officer in Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi'
As RRR eyes Oscar win, a look at all Indians who have won the coveted award from Bhanu Athaiya to AR Rahman
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 7 dead, 23 injured after massive 100-year-old tree falls in Akola temple
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.