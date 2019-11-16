'Officer dismissed': Odisha Mass Education Minister answers for govt booklet that dubbed Gandhi's death 'accidental'

Mass Education Minister of Odisha Samir Ranjan Dash on Saturday represented the Odisha government in clarifying the issue regarding a controversial government brochure that raised an uproar this week over it claiming Mahatma Gandhi's death 'accidental'.

Samir Ranjan Dash, giving his statement in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, said that the officer who was responsible for the mistake has been dismissed from service while two other officers have been issued notices demanding an explanation. A revised booklet will be published within a month, the Minister said.

On Friday, the speaker of the assembly had directed the minister to give a statement in this regard.

Earlier, following the controversy, Congress leader Naransingha Mishra had demanded an official clarification from the state government after raising the issue in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, alleging the Odisha government of misleading the students by distributing a booklet with wrong information regarding Mahatma Gandhi's death.

The Odisha Government had come under fire after a government booklet described Mahatma Gandhi's assassination as "accidental sequence of events." The matter sparked a row in the state assembly on Friday with both opposition Congress and ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members condemning the incident.

The School and Mass Education Department had published a two-page booklet: ‘Aama Bapuji: Eka Jhalaka (Our Bapuji: A Glimpse) and distributed it in all schools to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet says that Gandhiji died in New Delhi at the Birla House on January 30, 1948, due to an ‘accidental sequence of events’.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948, in Delhi. Incidentally, Godse was hanged on November 15, 1949.