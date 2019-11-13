Trending#

Office of Chief Justice of India comes under RTI act, says Supreme Court

A 5-member SC bench had reserved its order on April 4.


Supreme Court

Written By

Edited By

Shashwat Bhandari

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 02:50 PM IST

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday said that the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) is a public authority under the purview of the transparency law, Right to Information Act (RTI).

The top court was due to pronounce verdict on whether the office of Chief Justice of India (CJI) shall come under Right to Information Act (RTI).

In its judgement, SC said, "Transparency doesn’t undermine judicial independency" while upholding the Delhi High Court judgement which ruled that office of Chief Justice comes under the purview of Right to Information Act.

A 5-member SC bench had reserved its order on April 4.

(More details awaited ...)

