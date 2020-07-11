'Offering 10-15 crores to MLAs...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of trying to topple state govt

Gehlot, however, assured that his government is "stable" and that it will complete its full term.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is conspiring to 'de-stabilise' his government in the state, at a time when the officials are engaged in fighting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. He also claimed that the BJP is offering an amount, ranging between Rs 10 to 15 crores, each to select MLAs from his government in an attempt to have them switch parties.

Gehlot said that things were not like this during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time but after 2014, he alleged, there is pride and division based on religion.

We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee ji's time but after 2014 there is pride & division on basis of religion: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/d9IEDey2eG — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Gehlot assured that the Congress government in Rajasthan, run by him, is "stable" and that it will complete its full term. He also said that his party is engaging in preparations to win the next elections.

"They used to speak of 'Congress Mukt Bharat' but now they are afraid of Congress," said the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, as a snide remark against the BJP, "Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, they are playing games to topple our government on behest of their central leadership."

When asked if his deputy -- Sachin Pilot -- wants to become Chief Minister, Gehlot said, "Who doesn`t want to be Chief Minister? On our side, there will be 5-7 candidates who are capable and talented. But only one person can be the Chief Minister. When one leader becomes the Chief Minister, everyone else goes quiet."

Earlier last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had reportedly demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi should take over as party chief again. According to sources, he had raised the demand in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in June.