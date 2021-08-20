Off-limits since 1962 Indo-China war, historic wooden bridge reopens for tourists in Uttarakhand

An ancient Indo-Tibetan trade which was operation up until 1962, is set to emerge as the state’s newest tourist destination. Renovated on a budget of Rs 65 lakh, the trade route lies in the Nelong Valley of Uttarkashi city.

The bridge reopens after 59 years. Gartang Gali was put off limits in 1962 in the aftermath of the Indo-China war. The bridge was reportedly used by the army for ten years after the Indo-China war.

The ancient bridge is known for the scenic beauty one would witness all along the way. Tourists wanting to visit the Gartang Gali bridge will be required to register at the Bhairav Ghati outpost.

The renovation of the bridge was initiated in September 2020 and reached its completion in July 2021. As per the city District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, the repair and renovation of the dangerous bridge was very challenging due to the height, extreme weather and strong winds. Workers were lied with safety ropes when repairing the bridge.

Located at 11,000 ft altitude, the wooden bridge falls under the Gangotri National Park. Gartang Gali bridge has a length of 136 metres and width of 1.8 metre. It is at a distance of 90 kms from Uttarkashi.

As per the state guidelines, only 10 visitors will be allowed to visit the bridge at a time. All tourists on the bridge will have to maintain a metre’s distance with each other.

Activities like jumping, dancing, drinking liquor or carrying inflammable substances on the Gartang Gali bridge are not permitted.

It is believed that the trade route was built by Pathans from Peshawar by cutting the sides of mountains. The route’s origins date back at least to the 17th century. As per locals, Dorji (Tibetan merchants) used to reach the city via Gartang Gali with woollen cloth, leather and salt. They used to return with oil, spices, pulses, jaggery, tobacco, etc.