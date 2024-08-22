Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi, says, ‘horrifying to see 90 rapes daily..'

How does Diamond League points system work and how many Neeraj Chopra needs to qualify for final in Brussels?

TestoGreens Review: Is It Safe And Effective For Weight Loss?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: CBI seeks court nod for polygraph test on RG Kar ex-principal, 4 others

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

SIP vs Lumpsum Investments: Which Strategy Suits You Best?

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

8 Mughal queens with unique talents

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

Is it harmful to drink water immediately after urinating?

7 most haunted railway stations in India

7 most haunted railway stations in India

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड�्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kalki director Nag Ashwin lauds 'legend' Amitabh Bachchan for being patient with 'so much CG': 'From his generation..'

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

Kshitij Chauhan on Vedaa’s underperformance at box office amid clash with Stree 2: ‘Shah Rukh ki film ko...'| Exclusive

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

HomeIndia

India

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

The potential acquisition of a controlling stake in Religare Enterprises by the Burman family has raised significant concerns within corporate and financial circles.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 06:48 PM IST

Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The independent board of Religare has rightly questioned the suitability of the Burmans to take on such a role, a move that highlights broader issues of corporate governance, historical mismanagement, and the integrity of India’s financial ecosystem.

The Burman family, known primarily for their success with Dabur, has a less-publicized but troubling history in the financial services sector. In the early 2000s, the Dabur group operated a financial entity, Dabur Finance, which was involved in vehicle and medical finance. The business was abruptly shut down after repaying its fixed deposits, a move that signalled underlying issues. The more disturbing aspect of this history came to light years later when AVB Finance Limited (formerly Dabur Finance) was classified as a high-risk Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) by the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND) in 2018.

This classification by the FIU was not without merit. The investigation into AVB Finance revealed significant deficiencies in governance, risk management, and compliance—core areas that are critical for the stability and trustworthiness of any financial institution. Such a track record raises legitimate concerns about the Burmans' ability to responsibly manage Religare, a company that has already navigated significant challenges under its current leadership.

Furthermore, it is worth noting the connections between AVB Finance and other Burman family enterprises. Two of the directors of AVB Finance also hold directorships in several other Burman entities, including Burman Resorts, Burman Estate, and Burman Buildcon. This overlapping of roles points to a governance structure that may be fraught with conflicts of interest, an issue that should not be overlooked when considering the future of a company as significant as Religare.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established stringent guidelines to ensure that NBFCs operate under clean and robust corporate governance standards. These guidelines are particularly rigid when it comes to changes in directorship and intra-group transfers, precisely because NBFCs are often viewed as shadow banks that play a critical role in the broader financial system. The Burmans’ historical performance in managing financial entities does not align with the level of integrity and transparency that the RBI demands.

Moreover, the board of Religare has highlighted criminal cases against key Burman family members, including Mr. Mohit Burman. This is not a trivial matter. In the banking and financial services industry, reputation is paramount, and any taint of criminality or mismanagement can have severe implications for a company’s operations and its relationships with regulators, investors, and customers.

The reluctance of the board to support the Burmans' takeover attempt should not be viewed as an obstructionist stance but rather as a protective measure for the long-term stability and credibility of Religare. It is also essential to recognize that the RBI has already shown hesitancy in approving the Burmans' involvement, having declined their application earlier this year. This regulatory decision underscores the seriousness of the concerns surrounding this potential acquisition.

In light of these issues, the board’s cautious approach is not only justified but necessary. It sets a precedent for how corporate governance should be handled in situations where there are significant questions about the suitability of potential acquirers. The board’s actions should be seen as a commitment to upholding the integrity of the financial system, rather than as an impediment to business progress.

While there may be arguments in favour of the synergies that a Burman-led Religare could bring to the table. These potential benefits must be weighed against the considerable risks posed by their historical mismanagement in the financial sector. The integrity of Religare and its future should not be compromised by allowing a takeover that could lead to a repeat of past failures. As stakeholders and regulators continue to scrutinize this bid, it is crucial that the focus remains on ensuring that any change in ownership is in the best interest of the company, its shareholders, and the broader financial ecosystem.

 

 

(This article is part of IndiaDotCom Pvt Ltd’s Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. IDPL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The IDPL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

Moody's makes big prediction about Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, claims company is set to invest Rs...

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

How rich is Ola owner Bhavish Aggarwal, how much money he has earned in last 7 days?

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

'He sold unclaimed bodies': Shocking charge against RG Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh by former colleague

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Stree 2 box office collection: Rajkummar, Shraddha film beats Fighter to become Bollywood's highest grosser in...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

Meet actress who gave 9 flop films in 14 years, is still ahead of Deepika, Alia, Anushka, Katrina in terms of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

This man was son of fruit vendor, became top music producer in Bollywood; then was brutally killed in front of...

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

From Darjeeling, Digha to Siliguri: 10 beautiful places to visit in West Bengal

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

Meet Shraddha Kapoor's 'sister', who failed in Bollywood, still called star; is more famous than SRK, Aishwarya, Amitabh

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

This Govinda flop was inspired by Hollywood classic, rejected by Shah Rukh, Saif, clashed with Ajnabee, earned only...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

These are top space agencies in the world, NASA, ISRO rank...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement