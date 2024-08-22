Of unanswered questions and historical concerns, relooking Burmans' Bid for Religare

The potential acquisition of a controlling stake in Religare Enterprises by the Burman family has raised significant concerns within corporate and financial circles.

The independent board of Religare has rightly questioned the suitability of the Burmans to take on such a role, a move that highlights broader issues of corporate governance, historical mismanagement, and the integrity of India’s financial ecosystem.

The Burman family, known primarily for their success with Dabur, has a less-publicized but troubling history in the financial services sector. In the early 2000s, the Dabur group operated a financial entity, Dabur Finance, which was involved in vehicle and medical finance. The business was abruptly shut down after repaying its fixed deposits, a move that signalled underlying issues. The more disturbing aspect of this history came to light years later when AVB Finance Limited (formerly Dabur Finance) was classified as a high-risk Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) by the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND) in 2018.

This classification by the FIU was not without merit. The investigation into AVB Finance revealed significant deficiencies in governance, risk management, and compliance—core areas that are critical for the stability and trustworthiness of any financial institution. Such a track record raises legitimate concerns about the Burmans' ability to responsibly manage Religare, a company that has already navigated significant challenges under its current leadership.

Furthermore, it is worth noting the connections between AVB Finance and other Burman family enterprises. Two of the directors of AVB Finance also hold directorships in several other Burman entities, including Burman Resorts, Burman Estate, and Burman Buildcon. This overlapping of roles points to a governance structure that may be fraught with conflicts of interest, an issue that should not be overlooked when considering the future of a company as significant as Religare.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has established stringent guidelines to ensure that NBFCs operate under clean and robust corporate governance standards. These guidelines are particularly rigid when it comes to changes in directorship and intra-group transfers, precisely because NBFCs are often viewed as shadow banks that play a critical role in the broader financial system. The Burmans’ historical performance in managing financial entities does not align with the level of integrity and transparency that the RBI demands.

Moreover, the board of Religare has highlighted criminal cases against key Burman family members, including Mr. Mohit Burman. This is not a trivial matter. In the banking and financial services industry, reputation is paramount, and any taint of criminality or mismanagement can have severe implications for a company’s operations and its relationships with regulators, investors, and customers.

The reluctance of the board to support the Burmans' takeover attempt should not be viewed as an obstructionist stance but rather as a protective measure for the long-term stability and credibility of Religare. It is also essential to recognize that the RBI has already shown hesitancy in approving the Burmans' involvement, having declined their application earlier this year. This regulatory decision underscores the seriousness of the concerns surrounding this potential acquisition.

In light of these issues, the board’s cautious approach is not only justified but necessary. It sets a precedent for how corporate governance should be handled in situations where there are significant questions about the suitability of potential acquirers. The board’s actions should be seen as a commitment to upholding the integrity of the financial system, rather than as an impediment to business progress.

While there may be arguments in favour of the synergies that a Burman-led Religare could bring to the table. These potential benefits must be weighed against the considerable risks posed by their historical mismanagement in the financial sector. The integrity of Religare and its future should not be compromised by allowing a takeover that could lead to a repeat of past failures. As stakeholders and regulators continue to scrutinize this bid, it is crucial that the focus remains on ensuring that any change in ownership is in the best interest of the company, its shareholders, and the broader financial ecosystem.

