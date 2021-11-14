Odisha woman gives property worth Rs 1 crore to rickshaw-puller - Here's why

An elderly lady from Odisha set an example for many generations to come, with her generosity and giving nature. The woman from Odisha’s Cuttack city decided to change the life of the rickshaw puller by giving her entire property to a rickshaw puller, making him a crorepati.

63-year-old Minati Patnaik decided to donate her entire property and all her assets, which add up to over Rs 1 crore, to a rickshaw puller from Cuttack. The property included her three-storey house in the Sutahat area of the city, gold ornaments, and all other assets.

She gave away her property to a rickshaw puller by the name of Budha Samal. The reason why Patnaik donated her entire property to the Budha, who survives with his wife and two sons, will surely warm anyone’s heart and make them see the power of kindness.

Budha and his family had been serving Minati and her family members, who passed away, for over 25 years. Minati was left shattered when her family members passed away and her only pillar of support was Budha and his family.

Minati had been living happily with her husband and her daughter, after which tragedy struck. She said, “My husband passed away in 2020 while my daughter died in 2021. After that, all these properties have no value for me.”

She further said, “When I was shattered and living in grief, none of my relatives stood by me. I was all alone. But, this rickshaw puller and his family were taking care of my health without any expectation.” After the deaths of her husband and daughter, Budha’s family devoted themselves to Minati’s care.

Budha, while serving Minati and her family, never considered that something like this would ever happen. He also said that he never carries any other passenger in his rickshaw, and has always dedicated his services to Minati and her family. He said that they will continue to look after her till she is alive.

“Now, no one will harass Budha and his family after my death,” she finally said.

(With IANS inputs)