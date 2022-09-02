Search icon
Odisha: Woman burned alive for dowry, husband sentenced to life after six years

Sangeeta's husband poured kerosene on her and lit her on fire at the Konkorada hamlet in the Pattapur Police Station region.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 11:28 PM IST

A 36-year-old man was given life in prison on Friday by a court in the Ganjam district of Odisha for the dowry-related murder of his wife six years ago. The court reached this decision after hearing testimony from 20 witnesses as well as reading the medical report and the dying declaration.

In addition to his conviction, Additional District Judge Indu Sharma handed Sushant Bisoi a penalty of Rs 10,000 for his offence.

Sangeeta's husband poured kerosene on her and lit her on fire on December 17 at the Konkorada hamlet in the Pattapur Police Station region, some 170 kilometres south of Bhubaneswar.

After being treated for her wounds for six days at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, the mother of two children tragically passed away. This was revealed by Additional Public Prosecutor Kureshu Gouda.

In 2012, Sangeeta's mother filed a lawsuit alleging that Bisoi had begun abusing her daughter in an effort to extract more money.

(With inputs from PTI)

