Odisha trends: BJD ahead in 12 seats, BJP in nine

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates were leading in 12 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha while the BJP was ahead in nine constituencies as per initial trends, officials said Thursday.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats.

In Aska Lok Sabha seat BJD candidate Pramila Bisoi is leading against her nearest BJP rival Anita Subahdarshini by 17,404 votes.

BJD candidate Rabindra Kumar Jena was leading by 262 votes in Balaslore Lok Sabha seat.

Chandra Sekhar Sahu of the BJD was leading by 3,740 votes against is BJP rival Bhruga Baxipatra in the Berhampur constituency.

Sitting BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab was leading by 813 votes in the Cuttack seat against his nearest BJP rival Prakash Mishra.

In the Jagatsinghpur seat, Rajashree Mallick of the BJD is leading by 5,996 votes against his nearest BJP rival Bibhu Prasad Tarai.

Achyutananda Samanta of the BJD is leading against his nearest BJP rival Kharabela Swain of BJP by 9,080 votes in the Kandhamal Lok Sabha seat.

The BJD was also leading in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Jajpur and Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituencies.

Union Tribal Affairs Ministers and BJP candidate Jual Oram was leading by 6,200 votes in the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat against his nearest BJD rival George Tirkey.

BJP candidate Basanta Kumar Panda was leading against his Congress rival Bhakta Charan Das in the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat by 3,316 votes.

BJP leader Sambit Patra was leading by 1,184 votes against his nearest BJD rival Pinaki Mishra in the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

In the Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat BJP candidate Aparajit Sarangi was leading by 4,359 votes against her BJD rival Arup Mohan Patnaik.

The BJP candidates were also ahead in Bargarh, Bhadrak, Bolangir, Dhenkanal seats and Mayurbhanj seats.