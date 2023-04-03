Odisha to soon get metro train between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, tentative route revealed (representational image)

Odisha metro project: There is some good news for people in Odisha. Residents of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and other cities will get metro rail in the coming years. Once completed, commuters can travel from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack in metro train. The Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the proposal for the metro train service. The approval was given on the occasion of Utkal Dibasa on Saturday.

The distance between Cuttack and Bhubaneswar is around 25 km. The new metro rail will resolve traffic-related issues in the twin cities. In the first phase, the government will run metro rail from Trisulia near Cuttack to Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar. The route will tentatively touch major landmarks such as Nandankanan, Patia, Vani Vihar, railway station, airport, Jaydev Vihar, Trishulia and so on. In later phases, the metro will expand to Khurda and Puri, IANS reported.

CM Patnaik has asked the Housing and Urban Development department to complete the detailed project report (DPR) on a war footing.

Ahead of the approval of the proposal, Odisha Chief Secretary along with the development commissioner, 5T, transport and IT secretaries on Saturday conducted a high-level review to check the feasibility of metro train services on different routes.

"We have always strived to push boundaries and improve the lives of our people. And today, with the announcement of this new project, we are taking another step towards a `New Odisha` to provide best in class metro services to the people of the state," Patnaik said.

