Odisha to set up the largest hospital dedicated to COVID-19

Odisha will be the first state in the country to set up the largest COVID19 hospital in the country. It will also be the first state in the country to set up such a large scale hospital exclusively to treat COVID-19 patients.

The hospital will have 1000 beds, and it will be functional within a fortnight.

A tripartite agreement was signed between Odisha Govt, Corporates, and Medical colleges to set up

Meanwhile, Odisha Government has also given the order to keep dhabas, garages along highways open. The move was taken for truckers delivering essential goods. In doing it, the supply chain would remain intact amidst the lockdown.

The state government has already issued a letter to all the district collectors and superintendents of police (SPs) in this connection.

Until now, Odisha has reported two coronavirus cases.

The Home Ministry on Wednesday issued an addendum to guidelines that cover those people who would be exempted from the 21-day lockdown.

The services exempted from the 21-day lockdown also includes shops for seeds and pesticides data and call centre for government, manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates, coal and mineral production, transportation, the supply of explosives and activities required for mining operations.

Establishments that provide essential services like hospitals, ration shops, dairies, banks, insurance offices, and print and electronic media will also remain open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

In his second address to the nation within a week, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government.

In India, the total number of recorded positive cases has climbed to 649.