Odisha: Sorcerer bites woman in Malkangiri to cure fever

Superstitions and blind faith still plague people of Malkangiri district in Odisha. One such instance has emerged from tribal-dominated Malkangiri's Kalimela block where Dule Beti, 38 years old, of Urmaguda village in Telarai panchayat had been suffering from high fever over the last three days, but instead of visiting a doctor, she went to a local sorcerer named Kosa Beti who performed rituals in the local dialect.

She showed signs of shivering and intense stomach ache. The Sorcerer gave her a herbal portion and fanned her body with a peacock feather.

Then, to everyone's shock, he started biting Dule in different areas of her body to cure her fever. When asked, Kosa swore that he had cured victims of dog bites and snake bites using the same method.

Meanwhile, some locals alleged that medical teams did not reach their village, therefore, they have no option. On the other hand, Anganwadi workers said that superstition still prevailed in the village for which many lose their lives as they rush for proper medical help only at the last moment.