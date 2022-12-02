Odisha shocker: Man kills girlfriend over suspicion of cheating, burns body to hide crime

A horrific incident occurred in Odisha weeks after the murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi made headlines. According to reports, the guy killed his girlfriend and set her body afire to cover up the crime. In order to execute the terrible act, the accused travelled with his lover from Raipur, Chattisgarh, to Odisha. According to the Aaj Tak, police have detained the suspect.

Tanu Kurre, a 21-year-old Chhattisgarh native from the Korba area, previously worked in a private bank in Raipur. Together with her friend Sachin Agarwal, she had left for Balangir on November 21. However, following that, Tanu's family members sought to contact her but were unable to do so over the phone. Tanu's family claims that Sachin did not even allow her to speak to her family once they arrived in Odisha.

However, Sachin was manipulating the family members via chat after Tanu's murder. Tanu's relatives reported her missing to the Raipur police after being unable to reach her. The Raipur police learned during the investigation that a burned body had been discovered in Balangir. The family members recognised Tanu's body from the photo of the deceased.

The Balangir police then opened an investigation and filed a case. The cops initially suspected Sachin Agarwal, her boyfriend. Sachin Agarwal was frequently moving around. On the basis of the phone's location, the police detained him. The suspect allegedly confessed to the murder while being questioned, according to the police.

During questioning, the accused admitted to the police that he had taken Tanu to Balangir on the pretence of showing her around because he thought she might be cheating on him. Tanu was killed there after he took her there. The lifeless body was then doused in gasoline and burned.

