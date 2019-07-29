Odisha schoolkids have their lunch under umbrella cover

Midday meal is a tricky affair for students at this Odisha school where the pupils have to hold their umbrellas in one hand as they eat rice and 'dalma', a local lentil-based staple. Reason: the roof can barely protect them during rains.

The appalling conditions and lack of basic facilities at this makeshift school in Anandpur near Keonjhar district are emblematic of the challenges that government-run schools across the eastern state face daily.

With a student population of 45 from grades one to five, the Mangalpur Primary School barely comes across as one. The school lacks a proper building since the original structure got destroyed when Cyclone Fani hit Odisha.

Three temporary rooms with a rickety tin roof are being used to teach the children. The rooms are also the place where they are served lunch. However, they have to guard their plates as water constantly drips down from the hole-ridden roof.

Lunch is a delight on non-rainy days, said the students who often sit in the open and learn their lessons. "We face a lot of hardship during rains. As the water leaks through the roof, our notebooks and books get wet," a student told this correspondent.

Another student added, "We have to hold our umbrellas to stop the dirty water from falling in our food."

Headmistress Sanjukta Behra said they had urged the authorities to construct a new school after their old building was damaged by Fani in April. "Despite our requests, there has been no response. We even protested against the authorities but to no avail."

Block education officer Amulya Kumar Mishra accepted that the students deserved better infrastructure. "I have talked to the district education officer. I have informed him that the school is in a very dire state. He said they would start the work once they get approval."

Zee Media Newsroom