Odisha Protest: Why is BJD opposing MMDR Amendment Act? What law proposes

Odisha depends heavily on mining revenue, with the 2026-27 budget estimating around Rs 53,000 crore, making it one of the most important sources of revenue. What is the MMDR Amendment Act 2026, and why is it being opposed by BJD?

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday intensified its protest against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, demanding its withdrawal. The BJD alleged that the legislation undermines Odisha’s constitutional and fiscal interests. The party said that they will submit a memorandum to the President through the Governor to advice government to withdraw the 'black Bill'.

BJD workers and senior leaders staged a massive sit-in protest at Power House Square near Lok Seva Bhawan. Speaking to reporters, BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra said people are against this 'black Act'. He said that the Act benefits the corporates and negates the development process of Odisha. "This protest reflects the mood of the people of Odisha. This is 'tanashahi'. The double-engine government, through this bill, negates the development process of Odisha. We condemn it. Through the Governor of Odisha, we will give a memorandum to the President to advice govt to withdraw this black bill," he told ANI.

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | Over his party's protest against the MMDR Amendment Act 2026, BJD Vice President Debi Prasad Mishra says, "This protest reflects the mood of the people of Odisha. People are in deep anguish. They are against this black act. Despite our demand to… pic.twitter.com/OOgnm24XsV — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2026

BJD senior leader and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Prasanna Acharya said, "The people of Odisha are raising their voices today against the conspiracy to destroy Odisha's economic policy through the amendment. The Biju Janata Dal is protesting against it. We will submit a memorandum to the President through the Governor..."

What is the MMDR Amendment Act, and why is Odisha demanding its withdrawal?

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 amends this Act to establish a uniform and balanced fiscal framework for the sector. As per the Amendment Act, State Governments cannot levy fresh taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, except under conditions prescribed by the Central Government, according to PIB.

The amendment aims to bring greater certainty, stability and predictability to the mineral sector by replacing different state-level mining taxes with a single, Centre-directed tax framework under new Section 9D. It invalidates pending retrospective tax demands and seeks to ensure that miners, including small and medium operators, benefit from a more uniform and predictable taxation framework.

Odisha depends heavily on mining revenue, with the 2026-27 budget estimating around Rs 53,000 crore, making it one of the most important sources of revenue.

The BJD, which governed Odisha for 24 years under former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, argued that greater control of the Union over mineral levies weakens the fiscal autonomy of states. The Union government says the law will make mining more efficient, attract investment, develop critical minerals and strengthen manufacturing; the BJD and other mineral-producing states argued that the amendment reduces their fiscal autonomy, or their ability to raise money from their own natural resources. The Act limits Odisha’s ability to introduce new taxes, cesses or other charges on minerals in the future, unless they meet conditions set by the Centre.