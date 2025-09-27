Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Odisha: PM Modi inaugurates Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, launches BSNL's indigenous 4G services in Rs 60000 crore projects

The Prime Minister was felicitated by the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on the occasion. Chief ministers from 8 states and Union Ministers joined the PM's event virtually, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 01:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday(September 27, 2025) spearheaded a major development drive across Odisha. In Odisha's Jharsuguda district, PM Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore, covering sectors like telecommunications, railways, healthcare, higher education, skill development, and rural housing. "The double-engine government is committed to accelerating the pace of development in Odisha. Addressing a programme during the launch of various projects in Jharsuguda," he posted on X.

The Prime Minister was felicitated by the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on the occasion. Chief ministers from 8 states and Union Ministers joined the PM's event virtually, including Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Many prominent ministers in the Union Cabinet also participate in the program online.

PM Modi inaugurated BSNL's indigenous 4G services

In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister commissioned more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology. This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL. Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers. These towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure.

PM Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express

According to an official release, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts. 

He laid the foundation stone for the Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, dedicated to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line. These projects will significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade.

PM laid foundation of MKCG Medical College upgradation

Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha also received a significant boost during the Prime Minister's visit. He laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.

PM laid the foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs, which will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years. He also launched multiple initiatives of the Odisha Government to strengthen technical education and skill development. The Prime Minister also distributed sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. The scheme provides pucca houses and financial assistance to vulnerable rural families, including persons with disabilities, widows, individuals suffering from terminal illness, and victims of natural calamities. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
