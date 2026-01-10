Odisha plane crash: At least 6 injured after small aircraft crash lands near Rourkela
No non-veg food in Ayodhya, administration's strict decision to impose ban on it within Ram Temple 15-km radius, issues warning to hotels, homestays for...
Pakistan got shocked after India's Operation Sindoor as its failures were exposed, rushed to change constitution, reveals Defence Chief
Meet Gujarati man behind London’s viral Bihari samosa, earns whopping Rs… per day, his name is…
Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat, says 'We don't want to be...'
Kriti Sanon dazzles at Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben’s Udaipur wedding, bride’s vibrant lehenga steals spotlight
Aviation accident watchdog urges video recording devices installation at air traffic controllers at India's International airports due to…
Vidyut Jammwal climbs down a tree completely naked, netizens ask 'isme nange hone wali kya baat hai' - Watch viral video
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Uttar Pradesh has transformed its limitless potential into tangible outcomes
Who will replace Tilak Varma if star batter gets ruled out of ICC T20I World Cup 2026?
INDIA
A small aircraft of a private airline crashed, leaving at least six people suffering minor injuries when landing near Rourkela on Saturday. "One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister BB Jena told reporters.
A small aircraft of a private airline crashed, leaving at least six people suffering minor injuries when landing near Rourkela on Saturday. "One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister BB Jena told reporters.