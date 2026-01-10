INDIA

Odisha plane crash: At least 6 injured after small aircraft crash lands near Rourkela

A small aircraft of a private airline crashed, leaving at least six people suffering minor injuries when landing near Rourkela on Saturday. "One A-1 nine-seater private flight carrying six passengers from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar has met with an accident. The passengers have sustained minor injuries and are stable. It took place at Jalda, 10 kilometres from Rourkela. By the grace of God, this is not a major accident," Odisha's Commerce and Transport minister BB Jena told reporters.

