Odisha: Over 25 workers fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Balasore factory

The mishap took place in the Highland Seafood Processing Centre near Khantapada.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

Representational Image

On Wednesday evening, more than 25 workers became ill after ammonia gas leaked at a prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district. Rabindra Jena, the son of a former MP of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), owns the plant.

The workers have been rushed to the hospital. According to some reports, while some of the employees have been admitted to the Khantapada community health centre, some have been shifted to Balasore Hospital.

Police said so far no casualties have been reported, but the condition of at least nine of the workers is slightly serious as they inhaled more gas. The incident happened around 7pm.

On being informed, local police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

Further details awaited..


