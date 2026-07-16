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1 dead, over 100 injured as stampede erupts during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri: What led to it?

Many people suffered breathing difficulties and were rushed to hospitals, according to a report by News18. Teams of the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) reached the site and launched rescue efforts.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 16, 2026, 07:04 PM IST

1 dead, over 100 injured as stampede erupts during Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri: What led to it?
Officials said that they were closely monitoring the situation (Photo: ANI).
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One person died and more than 100 others were injured after a stampede-like situation erupted during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri on Thursday (July 16) as lakhs of devotees joined the procession. Many people suffered breathing difficulties and were rushed to hospitals, according to a report by News18. Teams of the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) reached the site and launched rescue efforts, shifting the affected people to hospitals.

According to initial reports, one of the devotees suffered breathing issues and was taken to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared the person dead. Officials reportedly said that they were closely monitoring the situation and had ramped up crowd management and emergency response measures to ensure the safety of the pilgrims attending the annual religious event. Visuals from the site showed injured devotees being rushed to hospitals as bags and other belongings lay scattered across the road.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in the coastal town of Puri on Thursday, with lakhs of devotees gathering to join the procession. A similar situation had also unfolded during last year's Rath Yatra in Puri. In 2025, at least three devotees were killed and more than 50 others were injured as a stamped broke out near the Shree Gundicha Temple during the procession.

Naveen Patnaik issues statement

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has issued a statement, expressing grief over the tragedy. "I am deeply saddened by the news of the loss of lives among devotees in the stampede at Badadanda during Rath Yatra. I pray for the eternal peace of the souls of the devotees who have lost their lives and for the swift recovery of the more than a hundred injured devotees. In this hour of grief, all workers of the Biju Janata Dal will extend their full cooperation to provide assistance to everyone. I hope that the state government will ensure the convenience and safety of the devotees by properly managing the crowds."

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