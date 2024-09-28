Twitter
India

Odisha orders Internet shut down for 48 hours in Bhadrak district in order to prevent spread of...

Earlier on Friday, tension flared up as the members of a particular community resorted to violent protests at Santhia in the Puruna Bazar police station area of the district over a controversial social media post.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 07:43 PM IST

Odisha orders Internet shut down for 48 hours in Bhadrak district in order to prevent spread of...
(Image source: X)
The Odisha government has imposed a 48-hour Internet shutdown in the Bhadrak district following violent communal clashes over social media posts.

A notification from the Home Department of the Odisha government issued on Saturday morning said, “In order to prevent the spread of inflammatory and motivated messages in the media to disturb the public order in Bhadrak district and restore peace and amity, the Home Department hereby extends the prohibition of the use and access of Social Media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, X and any other through the Internet and other media of data services for 48 (forty eight) hours up to 0200 September 30, 2024 in Bhadrak district.”

Earlier on Friday, tension flared up as the members of a particular community resorted to violent protests at Santhia in the Puruna Bazar police station area of the district over a controversial social media post. As many as three police officials, including the Bhadrak city DSP, sustained serious injuries in stone pelting by the enraged members of the protesting community. Sources said that the members of a particular community got enraged after coming across a controversial post on the popular social media platform, Facebook.

The members of the group took out a rally and staged a road blockade by burning tyres at Santhia on Friday afternoon. The protesters were demanding immediate arrest of the persons behind the post. Upon being informed, the local police officers and officials of the district administration rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protesters. But the agitators suddenly started pelting stones at the police and other officials. The agitators even ransacked the vehicle of the Bhadrak Tahsildar. The police officials later resorted to mild baton charges to disperse the violent mob. To prevent further violence, authorities deployed 10 platoons of police force and three officers in charge in the area. Police also conducted a flag march to control the law-and-order situation.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

