Odisha: New Naveen Patnaik cabinet takes oath - Check full list of ministers

Faces that will be part of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government after Odisha's cabinet revamp include the likes of Jagannath Saraka and Niranjan Pujari.

21 ministers were sworn-in including 13 cabinet ministers and 8 ministers with independent charge at the oath taking ceremony held at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Before the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet, all 20 ministers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led government resigned after being directed to put in their papers by CM Patnaik. The Odisha CM is attempting to give his state government a new look ahead of the state Assembly as well as General elections in two years’ time in 2024.

All ministers were asked to quit from their cabinet posts for the first time in history in Odisha. As per sources quoted by news agency PTI, 6 of the 20 current ministers were likely to be dropped in the massive reshuffle.

Here’s the list of ministers that have taken oath as part of the Patnaik Cabinet 2.0:

Cabinet ministers

Jagannath Saraka

Niranjan Pujari

Ranendra Pratap Swain

Usha Devi

Pramila Mallick

Prafulla Kumar Mallick

Pratap Keshari Deb

Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak

Pradeep Kumar Amat

Naba Kisore Das

Ashok Chandra Panda

Tukuni Sahu

Rajendra Dholakia

Ministers with independent charge

Samir Ranjan Dash

Aswini Kumar Patra

Pritiranjan Gharai

Srikanta Sahu

Tusharkanti Behera

Rohit Pujari

Rita Sahu

Basanti Hembram

