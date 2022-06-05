Search icon
Odisha: New Naveen Patnaik cabinet takes oath - Check full list of ministers

All ministers were asked to quit for the first time in history in Odisha as CM Patnaik eyes a new look government ahead of 2024 polls.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 05, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

File Photo

Faces that will be part of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led government after Odisha's cabinet revamp include the likes of Jagannath Saraka and Niranjan Pujari.

21 ministers were sworn-in including 13 cabinet ministers and 8 ministers with independent charge at the oath taking ceremony held at Convention Centre in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

Before the oath taking ceremony of the new cabinet, all 20 ministers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led government resigned after being directed to put in their papers by CM Patnaik. The Odisha CM is attempting to give his state government a new look ahead of the state Assembly as well as General elections in two years’ time in 2024.

All ministers were asked to quit from their cabinet posts for the first time in history in Odisha. As per sources quoted by news agency PTI, 6 of the 20 current ministers were likely to be dropped in the massive reshuffle.

Here’s the list of ministers that have taken oath as part of the Patnaik Cabinet 2.0:

Cabinet ministers

  • Jagannath Saraka
  • Niranjan Pujari
  • Ranendra Pratap Swain
  • Usha Devi
  • Pramila Mallick
  • Prafulla Kumar Mallick
  • Pratap Keshari Deb
  • Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak
  • Pradeep Kumar Amat
  • Naba Kisore Das
  • Ashok Chandra Panda
  • Tukuni Sahu
  • Rajendra Dholakia

Ministers with independent charge

  • Samir Ranjan Dash
  • Aswini Kumar Patra
  • Pritiranjan Gharai
  • Srikanta Sahu
  • Tusharkanti Behera
  • Rohit Pujari
  • Rita Sahu
  • Basanti Hembram

 

(With inputs from agencies)

