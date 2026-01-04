Odisha: Massive blast kills several at stone quarry in Dhenkanal, rescue operation underway

According to the Odisha Police, the place where the incident took place comes under the jurisdiction of the Motanga police station.

A massive rescue operation is underway in Dhenkanal, Odisha, after a large portion of rocks collapsed at a stone quarry following a powerful explosion, leaving several people feared dead. The incident occurred on Saturday evening when workers were drilling and exploring stones at a quarry near the Gopalpur village.

About the incident

According to officials, the explosion happened while workers were engaged in drilling and stone exploration activities at the quarry, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Motanga police station. Local media reports suggest that the rocks collapsed due to a blast, although officials say they are investigating the cause of the accident.

Rescue efforts intensify

Several people are feared trapped under the debris, and rescue teams are working to locate and evacuate them. The entire area has been cordoned off, and the movement of the public has been restricted. Teams of fire service, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and dog squads have been deployed at the site to aid in the rescue operation.

Senior officials on the ground

Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil and Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Sonkar are present at the spot, supervising the rescue efforts. Machinery is being used to cut through the rocks and evacuate those trapped inside.

"Two to four people have been trapped beneath large stones. Machinery is being used to cut through these stones and evacuate those trapped inside. Two teams from the fire department have been deployed, and a dog squad is also assisting at the site," fire officer Nabaghana Mallik told news agency ANI.

Former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses concern

Former Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) supremo Naveen Patnaik has expressed his concern over the incident and paid condolences to the family members of those who were killed. In a post on X, he called for a proper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and the state of workers' safety measures.

"Let appropriate investigations be conducted into the circumstances under which this incident occurred and the state of the workers' safety measures, and let the government direct its attention toward immediately expediting rescue operations," the Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly said.