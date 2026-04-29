Odisha man brings sister’s skeleton to bank: How banks handle such unusual cases

Odisha man Jitu Munda carried his deceased sister’s remains to a bank for a withdrawal of over Rs 19,402.

A shocking incident in Odisha’s Keonjhar district went viral after a man, Jitu Munda, reportedly carried the skeletal remains of his deceased sister to a bank branch to withdraw her account balance of Rs 19,402. The video circulated widely, drawing widespread public attention and sparking debates on the sensitivity of banking procedures.

Bank Clarifies Facts

Odisha Grameen Bank later clarified that reports claiming officials demanded the physical presence of the deceased were inaccurate. In a statement on X, the bank said Jitu, who was reportedly intoxicated and unfamiliar with legal procedures, had refused to follow standard claim settlement processes. Once the death certificate and legal heir documents were presented, the bank promptly completed the withdrawal in the name of three legal heirs.

Reported Incident at Odisha Grameen Bank of claimant bringing sister’s skeleton for death claim process.



We would like to submit that, today the Government Authorities have issued the Death Certificate and Legal Heir Certificate. Immediately on receipt of these documents, Bank… — Indian Overseas Bank (@IOBIndia) April 28, 2026

Family Background and Struggle

Kakra Munda, Jitu’s sister, had died two months earlier, while her husband and child had passed away previously, leaving Jitu as the sole surviving relative. During his initial visit to the Odisha Grameen Bank, Mallipasi branch, he was asked to provide the death certificate and succession documents, which he did not have. Confused by the procedural requirements, he left the bank without accessing the funds, feeling helpless and frustrated.

The Desperate Act

In despair, Jitu dug out his sister’s remains from the village cremation ground, wrapped them in cloth, and walked nearly three kilometres to the bank under the scorching sun. Villagers were shocked and criticised the bank for prioritising paperwork over compassion. Many suggested that the branch could have verified the claim through local authorities or conducted a field visit rather than insisting on formal documentation.

How Banks Usually Handle Such Cases

Typically, banks in India follow established procedures for deceased account holders. They require submission of a death certificate and legal heir certificate before releasing funds. Bank staff often assist customers with guidance on documentation, and in some cases, coordinate with local authorities or village heads to verify claims, especially for uneducated or rural clients.

Police and Bank Response

Authorities intervened to ensure Jitu’s case was handled on humanitarian grounds. The remains were respectfully reburied, and the funds were released following proper documentation. Indian Overseas Bank, which sponsors Odisha Grameen Bank, emphasised that staff never demanded the physical presence of the deceased and only sought valid legal documents.

Netizens React

The incident triggered a strong reaction online. Many criticised the bank for a perceived lack of empathy, while others defended the bank, noting that procedures are in place to prevent fraud. Social media users highlighted the difficulties rural and uneducated citizens face when navigating complex banking systems, calling for greater sensitivity and simplified processes.

Commitment to Customers

Odisha Grameen Bank reaffirmed its dedication to serving customers responsibly, transparently, and with care. The incident underscores the importance of balancing procedural compliance with compassion, particularly for vulnerable individuals.