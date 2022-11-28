Odisha: Man arrested for cheating flat owners of Rs 1 crore

Representational Image

Bhubaneswar's Economic Offences Wing arrested a man on Sunday for defrauding apartment complexes of crores of rupees. Manoj Pattnaik is accused of swindling Rs 1,15,82,550 out of people by promising to sell them apartments in their Sijua, Bhubaneswar development called "Basera Fresco."

On the basis of a complaint submitted by one Jyoti Shankar Panda, a case was opened against Manoj Pattnaik and three others for allegedly defrauding multiple apartment owners in Bhubaneswar out of a total of Rs 1,15,82,550.

According to the findings of the investigating authorities, the accused pretended to be the company's Managing Director in order to defraud the complainants. The complaint was filed by Jyoti Sankar Panda and his brother Subha Shankar Panda, who claim that they were duped into purchasing a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment in Basera Designs (P) Ltd.'s "Basera Fresco" development in Sijua for the sum of Rs 41,50,000. The accused, posing as the company's managing director, and others connected with Basera Designs (P) Ltd.

"Accordingly, an ‘Agreement for Acquisition of Ownership in Apartment’ was executed on April 25, 2016, with Manoj Pattnaik, M D of `Basera Designs Pvt Ltd`, and flat number 306 was allotted to the complainant, with the condition that the flat would be handed over within June 30, 2017. A Housing loan of Rs 32,00,000 was sanctioned to the complainants from Allahabad Bank, Old Station Square Branch, for the purpose, and a tripartite agreement between the bank, builder (Manoj Pattanik), and the complainant. Then, the Bank released Rs 18,50,000 in the shape of DD which was credited to the Account of Basera Designs Pvt. Ltd.," officials said.

"Following this, Manoj hatched a conspiracy with other accused persons and neither handed over the flat to the complainants nor did return the amount received from them. The accused persons also did not renew the approval of BDA which should have been done after 3 years of approval. The accused persons closed down their office at Palasuni, Bhubaneswar, and absconded after cheating so many investors," said the economic offences wing.

The defendants have been charged with violating sections 420, 406, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code as well as section 6 of the Odisha Protection of Interests of Depositors Act. Awaiting further details.

(With inputs from ANI)