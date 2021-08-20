Odisha launches distribution of smart health cards amid COVID-19 third wave scare

Many parts of India are still recovering from the second wave of COVID-19 that hit the country in April-May and the biggest takeaway from this widespread infection where people struggled to get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and most were denied medical help due to the lack of money was that we are in dire need to upgrade our medical and health system.

Keeping this in mind, the Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik launched the distribution of smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Malkangiri district on Friday (August 20).

The cards were distributed so that everyone has the access to health amenities provided by the state and no one dies because of the lack of money. "For me, every life is precious. I wish everyone to be healthy. Money should never be a barrier for treatment. Everyone should remain healthy and work for the betterment of their families," said CM Patnaik.

He also announced, "Today, the BSKY is being launched in a new way, which will come into effect on September 1. About 3.5 crore people of 96 lakh families will get benefit from the move. In this type of no-frills system, a person will simply go to a hospital with the card and avail all the treatments without any hassle."

Odisha is the first state in the country to provide health cards where the beneficiary can avail health services in more than 200 hospital chains of the country. CM Patnaik also claimed that it was a historic move and a paradigm shift in the system of healthcare services in India, where a patient will get the best healthcare without any expense.

Under this scheme, families can avail treatment costs up to Rs 5 lakh per annum, for women members of the family, it is up to Rs 10 lakh. The Sukri Dhangda Majhi from the Bonda community was the first recipient of the smart health card.