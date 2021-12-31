Odisha issues fresh guidelines amid Omicron scare from January 1 - What's allowed, What's not

Amid the rise of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, following the footsteps of other states, Odisha has also decided to impose fresh guidelines for January 2022. The Odisha government issued a fresh order on Thursday, December 30 that is to be followed from January 1, 2022, including the night curfew that will be imposed in urban areas between 10 pm to 5 am.

As per the official order, the state will follow grade unlocking from January 1 to February 1, 2022.



Here's a full list of guidelines:

- All shops, malls will remain open across the state between 5 am to 10 pm

- All shops, restaurants, mall owners will be responsible for COVID-appropriate behaviour that needs to be followed

- Shop owners shall display proper social distancing demarcations in and outside the shop

- Religious and social gatherings are prohibited

- Any political gathering cannot have more than 100 people

- Any trade fair, exhibition or melas are prohibited

- A few official events may be allowed with government approval.

- Gatherings at parks, beaches, clubs will not be allowed

- Cultural programmes will not be allowed inside hotels, malls and parks

- Cinema theatres to remain open with 50 per cent seating capacity

- Weddings, funerals, thread ceremonies can only be held after the permission of the local body

Odisha reported five cases of Omicron on Thursday making the total tally go up to fourteen in the state.