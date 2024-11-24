INDIA
Addressing the 'Odisha Parba 2024' in the national capital, PM Modi said that "Odisha has always been a land of saints and scholars.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called Odisha the "land of saints and scholars," and said that the progress of the Northeast is a priority of the government.
Addressing the 'Odisha Parba 2024' in the national capital, PM Modi said that "Odisha has always been a land of saints and scholars. The way the scholars here took our religious texts to every household and connected the public with our scholars, it has played a crucial role in the cultural prosperity of India."
He further said that the budget that the central government now allocate to Odisha is three times what it was 10 years ago.
"Once, the eastern parts of India, like Odisha, were considered backward. However, I consider them as the growth engine of development, and therefore, we have prioritized the progress of eastern India. In the entire eastern part, work is being done at a faster pace in every field. Today, Odisha is getting three times more than the budget it used to get 10 years ago from the central govt. This year, for the development of Odisha, 30 per cent more budget has been allocated compared with last year," he added.
PM Modi further praised President Droupadi Murmu and said that inspired by her leadership, numerous projects have been initiated for Adivasi community.
"Odisha has provided strong leadership to the country. Today, Droupadi Murmu, a daughter of Odisha from the Adivasi community, serves as India's President. This is a great source of pride for all of us. Inspired by her leadership, numerous projects worth crores have been initiated for the welfare of the Adivasi community," he said.
The Prime Minister further said that he considers the North Eastern states as India's growth engine.
"In 2036, Odisha will celebrate its 100th year of its establishment... There was a time when the eastern part of India was considered backward. But I consider the North Eastern states as India's growth engine. The progress of Northeast is a priority," the PM said.
He further said that all four doors of Jagannath Temple are open and the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open now.
"Last year, the G20 Summit was held in India. During the G20 Summit, we showcased a photo of the Sun Temple (of Konark). I am also glad that all four doors of Jagannath Temple (in Puri) are open now. Besides, the Ratna Bhandar of the temple is also open now," PM Modi said.
PM Modi attended the 'Odisha Parba 2024'. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.
Odisha Parba is a flagship event conducted by Odia Samaj, a trust in New Delhi. Through it, they have been engaged in providing valuable support towards the preservation and promotion of Odia's heritage.
Continuing with the tradition, this year Odisha Parba is being organised from November 22 to 24.
It showcases the rich heritage of Odisha displaying colourful cultural forms and will exhibit the vibrant social, cultural and political ethos of the State.
Jhansi hospital fire: Death toll spikes to 17, after 2 more rescued babies die out of 39 infants rescued infants
Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta engage in intense bidding war for Indian star at IPL auction 2025
Meet Amit Goyal whose wedding the Gandhi family is attending in Jaipur
IPL Auction 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin returns to former team CSK for Rs...
Prakash Jha reacts to Ranbir's Animal, compares film's success with Donald Trump's win: 'Aisi kahani jab..' | Exclusive
BCCI secretary Jay Shah and wife Rishita blessed with a baby boy
IPL Auction 2025: Venkatesh Iyer becomes third most expensive Indian player, sold to KKR for Rs...
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted together on a lunch date, leaked photos go viral
Three dead, dozens injured in violent clash during Mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh
'Real life subway surfers': Viral video shows woman running, dancing on roof of moving train, netizens react, WATCH
IPL Auction 2025: Full list of sold, unsold players, top buys on Day 1
IPL Auction 2025: Meet the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League
Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching in first attempt, used to study under lamp, he is...
THIS Indian village is known as country's 'black magic capital, it is located in...
Devara Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan film
BGT: Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir share warm hug after star batter's 30th Test century, pic goes viral
This is most expensive thing made by humankind ever, costs more than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, it is...
'Odisha is land of saints and scholars, progress of Northeast priority': PM Modi at Odisha Parba 2024
Meet man who leads global company, husband of Indian singer who charges Rs 25 lakh per song, has net worth of Rs...
Yuzvendra Chahal becomes highest-paid spinner in IPL auction history, sold for Rs...
IPL Auction 2025: KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore
'No return on...': World's richest man Elon Musk challenged by Neil deGrasse Tyson over Mars colonisation
'More than enough to live': IIT alumnus' viral X post sparks debate on how much money is enough to live in India
'Alia Bhatt didn't know who Kishore Kumar is': Ranbir Kapoor makes shocking statement on actress
This influencer lost 11 kilos while enjoying dessert every night, here’s how
Meet woman who became homeless at the age of 15, lived at station, earned Rs 20 per day, today leads...
IPL Auction 2025: Rishabh Pant overtakes Shreyas Iyer, becomes most expensive buy ever with INR 27 crore
Hemant Soren submits his resignation to Jharkhand governor, stakes claim to form government
This Chinese student travels 3 days a week to Australia for his long distance girlfriend
Gautam Adani 'bribery' allegations land in Supreme Court, probe requested...
Shreyas Iyer becomes most expensive player in IPL auction history, sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025: Know which team has the highest amount to spend in the mega auction
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli breaks Sir Don Bradman’s record with historic ton in Perth Test
AR Rahman's ex-wife Saira Banu breaks silence on Mohini Dey being linked to their separation: 'Stop tarnishing...'
For first time in six decades, Maharashtra will not have Leader of Opposition, here's why
Meet woman who didn't touch phone for 3 years, cleared SSC exam many times, later cracked UPSC, not Tina Dabi, she is..
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 3 highlights: Jasprit Bumrah strikes twice, Australia 12/3 at stumps
Viral: Man smashes his new Ola electric scooter with hammer over Rs 90000 repair bill, netizens slam Bhavish Aggarwal
'Did an incredible job...': Donald Trump nominates Brooke Rollins for Agriculture Secretary
IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli hits 7th Test hundred in Australia, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Noida schools closure extended till...
Weight of arrest warrants : ICC targets Netanyahu and Gallant
Virat Kohli's six hits security guard on head on AUS vs IND 1st Test Day 3, video goes viral
Maharastra Assembly Election: Swara Bhasker accepts Fahad Ahmad's defeat in 'David-Goliath battle' after questioning EVM
Kerala Lottery Result TODAY November 24: Akshaya AK 678 ticket number winner list, check full winners list
At all-party meet, Congress calls for discussion on Adani bribery charges during Parliament's winter session
Hrithik Roshan shares how he stopped Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan from leaving Karan Arjun set: 'I jumped on their...'
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 2 highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal departs for 161, India lead by 405 runs
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 24, 2024: Check winning numbers here
Meet Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, who cracked IIT-JEE with 3322 rank, went to IIT-Delhi, is now pursuing…
IPL Auction 2025: Will Rishabh Pant break record for most expensive player in history? Know details here
I Want To Talk box office collection day 2: Abhishek Bachchan film sees slight growth but fails to earn even Rs 1 crore
UP: Clashes in Sambhal over mosque survey, officials face stone pelting, police use tear gas, here's what happened
THIS Indian airline is now offering student discounts, special baggage allowance, check terms and conditions
Father-daughter duo's soulful rendition of 'Dil Tu Jaan Tu' goes viral, singer Gurnazar reacts
Javed Akhtar calls makers of Ranbir's Animal ‘perverts’, admits having problem with film's success: ‘Vulgarity has...'
Ind vs Aus BGT 2024 1st Test in Perth Session 1 highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden Test century in Australia
Bihar: Snake enters train's engine, creates panic, what happened next will leave you shocked
AR Rahman sends notice to 'hatemongers' over rumours surrounding divorce from Saira Banu: 'Remove objectionable content'
Elon Musk's BIG praise for Indian elections, slams US polling system, says, 'California is still...'
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash, Isha, Anant used to live HERE before moving into Rs 15000 crore Antilia
TRAI’s new rules, asks Mukesh Ambani's Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL to display...
Tara Sutaria recommends ‘Karma Is A B*tch’ book ahead of ex Aadar Jain’s wedding with Alekha; fans say 'you go girl'
From Tears to Twirls: Bride's emotional 'vidaai' ceremony ends with dance performance, watch viral video
THIS is India's first airport, was specially used during World War II, it is now...
Is India’s education system failing future workforce?
Delhi-NCR AQI: No relief from pollution, Delhi air quality improves slightly to 'Very Poor'
'Green flag manager': Employee praises boss for unmatched support in emotional resignation video, WATCH
Bigg Boss 18: Hina Khan gives Karan Veer Mehra reality check, exposes Shilpa Shirodkar’s ‘convenience ki dosti'
Salary of prisoners in THIS country is more than jail guards, teachers, it is...
Voter is with spirit of 'Nation First', not with those who dream of 'chair first': PM Modi on Maharashtra poll results
Elon Musk's BIG statement on future of US, claims, 'America on brink of...'
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan’s divorce rumours, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan say ‘there are many options…’
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay, worked in Google, he is now…
Meet man, IITian, who is richest co-founder of Infosys, richer than Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, his net worth is...
Suriya, Bobby Deol’s Kanguva fails to beat Jr NTR's Devara, Rajinikanth, Amitabh's Vettaiyan but achieves this milestone
Viral: Intense brawl between Odia actor Bobby Islam & actor Manoj Mishra erupts in public, police intervene; WATCH
Meet actor who slept at railway platform for 27 days, was mocked for looks, later did 540 films, gave Rs 300 crore hit
Adani Group CFO makes BIG statement on US report, says, 'none of the...'
Meet Indian genius who completed school at 9, PhD at 21, became professor at IIT, later got fired from his work due to..
IPL 2025 mega auction: Kolkata Knight Riders auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Lucknow Super Giants auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 auction live streaming: How and where to watch Indian Premiere League mega auction live on TV and online?
Meet IAS Taruni Pandey, who cracked UPSC exam with 4 months' preparation, bagged AIR 14, know her strategy
Who is Mallika Sagar, the IPL 2025 auctioneer? Know career, education, net worth and more
This Indian woman is one of the richest people in world, bought entire building with sea view, she is...
Meet man who started with single shoe store, now owns company worth Rs 230000000000, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani
Viral video: Desi bride breaks tradition, goes from tears to cheers with post-bidaai dance; watch
Meet Kanwal Aftab, latest Pakistani influencer caught in viral MMS leak series, following Imsha Rehman, Mathira Khan
DNA TV Show: Eknath Shinde or Devendra Fadnavis? Who will be the next CM of Maharashtra?
AR Rahman slams 'calumny, imaginative' rumours about his divorce with Saira Banu, issues notice, warns legal action
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Noida schools to stay closed till THIS date; check details
Gautam Adani's group BREAKS silence on reports of Kenya cancelling Rs 21109 crore deals after US charges billionaire
IPL 2025 mega auction: Gujarat Titans auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Punjab Kings auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Rajasthan Royals auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
IPL 2025 mega auction: Delhi Capitals auction strategy, players retained, probable buys
Revolutionizing Spiritual Growth: The Impact of 'I Am the 73rd'
Not Hrithik, Kumar Gaurav, but this actor has made India's most successful debut, has worked with Kamal Haasan, now..
Politechnica’s Insights on Women Voters Shaping Indian Elections