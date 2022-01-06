Odisha imposes fresh curbs from January 7 amid Omicron surge - Know what's allowed, what's not

After issuing lockdown like restrictions on New Year including a night curfew in urban areas from January 1 2022, the government of Odisha has issued a fresh set of guidelines to further curb the virus in the state.

On Wednesday, the Odisha government imposed fresh curbs like the closure of markets and cinema halls by 9 pm. As per government orders, these orders will come into effect from January 7, 5 am and continue till 5 am February 1, 2022.

With new guidelines in place, schools and colleges will be shut and shops will only operate between 5 am to 9 pm.

Here's a full list of guidelines:

- Schools and colleges to remain shut up till class 12. However, online classes will continue

- All shops can operate between 5 am and 9 pm every day

- Markets and cinema halls will be closed at 9 pm

This comes after the state recorded 24 fresh cases of the COVID-19 variant taking the tally up to 61 in the state.

Among those tested positive, five have had foreign travel history while the others have been infected locally.

Odisha detected its first two cases of Omicron on December 21.