Odisha: IAS officer arrested in Bhubaneshwar for taking bribes

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Binay Ketan Upadhyay, at Bhubaneshwar in Odisha was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking bribes to pass government bills.

Upadhyay, a 2009 batch IAS officer serving as the director of the Odisha Government's Horticulture Department, was allegedly taking bribes to pass bills of the department. A complaint was filed against him, following which the state vigilance department conducted a routine inquiry and found him guilty of the same. Immediately after the investigation, the IAS officer was arrested.

The Odisha Police is also conducting raids at Upadhyay's residence and other places frequented by him, news agencies reported.