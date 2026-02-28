Odisha Horror: 23-year-old woman raped by boyfriend, stranger on same day, dies after being thrown from 4-storey building

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Explosions rattle Jalalabad following Islamabad's deadly air strikes
INDIA
Odisha woman raped twice, pushed to death from 4-storey building in Jagatsinghpur. Two men arrested for kidnapping, rape and murder.
A 23-year-old woman from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district was subjected to a horrific ordeal, being raped twice and pushed to her death from a four-storey building on February 22. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and sharp political reactions, with leaders demanding justice and questioning the state's ability to ensure women's safety.
The woman had left home to meet her boyfriend, who had promised to marry her. Instead, he took her to a deserted area, raped her and abandoned her at a bus stand. Another man, a motorcycle rider from Jharkhand heading towards Paradip, approached her. Police said he offered assistance but later took her to the rooftop of his rented house in Paradip town.
There, he allegedly raped her, the report stated. Police said the man then pushed her off the building, killing her. Her body was discovered the next morning.
Police have arrested both men involved in the crime and booked them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rape and murder. The victim's brother had reported her missing on February 22, and her body was found the next morning.
Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident, saying it highlighted the state's failure to ensure women's safety. He urged the government to take proactive steps to prevent such crimes and ensure justice for the victim.
ଆଉ କେତେ ଝଡ଼ିବ ନିରୀହ ଜୀବନ? ନାବାଳିକାଙ୍କଠୁ ନେଇ ଭିନ୍ନକ୍ଷମ ଯୁବତୀ କେହି ବି ନୁହେଁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ। ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଚାଲିଛି ତ ଆଇନର ଶାସନ?— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 27, 2026
ଅନୁଗୋଳର କଣିହାଁ, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରର କୁଚିଣ୍ଡା ଏବଂ ପାରାଦ୍ବୀପ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ଦୁଷ୍କର୍ମର ଖବର ବିଚଳିତ କରିଦେଉଛି। ସବୁଆଡ଼େ ଅରାଜକତା, ସବୁଠି ଅସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ମା'ଭଉଣୀ।
ନାରୀ ସୁରକ୍ଷା, ଆଇନଶୃଙ୍ଖଳା ନେଇ…
The incident has sparked concerns about women's safety in Odisha, with many questioning the gap between official claims and reality. The case has also raised questions about the rule of law in the state and the need for stricter action against offenders.