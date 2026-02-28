FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Israel launches massive attack on Iran, explosions heard in Tehran; Israel Defence Minister declares 'state of emergency'

Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis box office failure: 'We were quite baffled'

Farhan Akhtar-backed India's first BAFTA-winning Manipuri film Boong to re-release in India on this date

Ghaziabad Horror: Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik stabbed inside home office, investigation underway

Karan Aujla's Delhi concert to see 70,000 fans, set to become India's second largest single-day stadium show after Coldplay

Pakistan-Afghanistan war: Donald Trump praises PM Shehbaz Sharif, General Asim Munir, calls them 'Great leaders'; watch

First LGBTQ MP of India: Mamata Banerjee picks this Supreme Court lawyer ahead of RS polls

Double-decker bus in Delhi after 40 years! CM Rekha Gupta introduces emission free ride: Features, pre-booking and more

INDIA

Odisha Horror: 23-year-old woman raped by boyfriend, stranger on same day, dies after being thrown from 4-storey building

Odisha woman raped twice, pushed to death from 4-storey building in Jagatsinghpur. Two men arrested for kidnapping, rape and murder.

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 11:12 AM IST

A 23-year-old woman from Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district was subjected to a horrific ordeal, being raped twice and pushed to her death from a four-storey building on February 22. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and sharp political reactions, with leaders demanding justice and questioning the state's ability to ensure women's safety.

The Horrific Crime

The woman had left home to meet her boyfriend, who had promised to marry her. Instead, he took her to a deserted area, raped her and abandoned her at a bus stand. Another man, a motorcycle rider from Jharkhand heading towards Paradip, approached her. Police said he offered assistance but later took her to the rooftop of his rented house in Paradip town.

There, he allegedly raped her, the report stated. Police said the man then pushed her off the building, killing her. Her body was discovered the next morning.

Arrests Made

Police have arrested both men involved in the crime and booked them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rape and murder. The victim's brother had reported her missing on February 22, and her body was found the next morning.

Political Fallout

Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik condemned the incident, saying it highlighted the state's failure to ensure women's safety. He urged the government to take proactive steps to prevent such crimes and ensure justice for the victim.

The incident has sparked concerns about women's safety in Odisha, with many questioning the gap between official claims and reality. The case has also raised questions about the rule of law in the state and the need for stricter action against offenders.

