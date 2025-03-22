These discoveries could transform Odisha’s economy by attracting investments and creating jobs.

Odisha is on its way to becoming a major gold mining center, with significant gold deposits discovered in multiple districts. State steel and mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena confirmed these findings in the Odisha Legislative Assembly.

According to reports, large gold reserves have been identified in Sundargarh, Nabarangpur, Angul, and Koraput. Initial surveys also suggest the presence of gold in Malkangiri, Sambalpur, and Boudh districts. These discoveries could place Odisha among India’s top gold-producing states.

In Mayurbhanj, exploration efforts are ongoing in areas like Jashipur, Suriaguda, Ruaansi, Idelkucha, Maredihi, Suleipat, and Badampahad. Similarly, in Deogarh’s Adasa-Rampalli region, gold deposits were found during a Geological Survey of India (GSI) exploration for copper. Meanwhile, gold exploration is advancing in Keonjhar, with surveys being conducted in Gopur-Gazipur, Mankadchuan, Saleikana, and Dimirimunda.

In a historic step, Odisha is preparing to auction its first gold mining block in Deogarh. The GSI and Odisha Mining Corporation are also investigating gold extraction possibilities in Keonjhar. Once exploration reports are finalised, the government will move forward with commercialisation.

Further surveys are underway in Mayurbhanj and Deogarh, with results expected soon. The quantity of gold deposits in Keonjhar’s Gopur-Gazipur region is yet to be assessed before it can be auctioned.

These discoveries could transform Odisha’s economy by attracting investments and creating jobs.