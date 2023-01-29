Odisha health minister Naba Dash shot during event, condition critical

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das

Odisha's health minister, Naba Dash, was shot on Sunday and taken to the hospital. Some say he has a critical attitude. Approximately 12.30 on a Sunday afternoon, the tragedy happened in the Brajarajnagar neighbourhood of Jharsuguda district.

After Naba Das was shot in the chest, he was taken straight to the hospital. Upon seeing the minister exit his vehicle at Gandhi square, the police officer fired four or five shots. The minister was attacked at Brajrajnagar, the district capital, on his way to a meeting.

According to reports, ASI Gopal Das, a member of the police force, was the one who opened fire on Das. It has not yet been determined what led to the dismissal.

The ASI has been sent to oversee the safety measures taken for today's gathering. He was standing quite near to the minister when he fired four or five shots at him.

"Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at the minister. The minister is injured and rushed to hospital," Brajrajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi told PTI.

The location of Gopal Das, the Assistant Sub-Inspector, was at Gandhi chhak. Minister Naba Das was shot by ASI Gopal Das, Bhoi was told.

A precise motive for the ASI's shooting of the Minister is unclear, according to Bhoi. We have ASI in custody and are questioning him at this time.

The SDPO claimed there was no evidence available to reveal under whose orders the ASI shot at the minister. Naba Das, minister of health in Odisha and a major BJD politician, was shot near Brajarajnagar's Gandhi chhak earlier, injuring him.

The fact that Naba Das, who was supposed to attend a big show, was given a police escort raises significant issues about the security procedures in place.

After the shooting event, BJD activists held a dharna, which raised tensions in the area. Since the minister was reportedly shot at close range, this suggests that the incident was 'pre-planned.