Odisha govt announces Rs 15 lakh compensation to kin of journalists dying of coronavirus

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a Rs 15 Lakh compensation for kin of working journalists who may lose their lives due to coronavirus infection.

"Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 15 lakh compassionate assistance to families of working journalists who may lose their life due to COVID-19 infection. CM said journalists are dedicatedly working to raise awareness about the pandemic during these difficult times," Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The initiative comes at a time when a lot of journalists who are working on the field are testing positive for coronavirus.

Recently, 15 journalists in Mumbai were found to be coronavirus positive, and on April 20, 53 of 167 television journalists in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19.

After the incident on April 20, the Delhi government has said a mass test will be conducted on media professionals working in the national capital for the novel coronavirus.

Responding to a suggestion by a TV journalist in Delhi who requested for a mass test for media persons, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Sure. We will do that."

Journalist Anurag Dhanda's request was made in the light of 53 journalists testing positive for the coronavirus COVID-19 in Mumbai, most of them asymptomatic, after a mass test was conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).The governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka also followed suit in testing media persons for coronavirus.

In Odisha, there are 108 positive cases of COVID-19 with 1 death and 35 recoveries.