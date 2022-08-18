Odisha floods: Nearly 4.67 lakh people affected by waterlogging, flooding

Photo: ANI

The flood crisis in Odisha has so far impacted around 4.67 lakh people in 1,757 villages across 10 districts, according to Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena on Wednesday. Also, he said that by Wednesday night, approximately 60,000 individuals had been moved to safety.

Jena said that "Due to the heavy rainfall and subsequent flood, over 2.5 lakh people in 425 villages have remained marooned, whilst a total of over 4.67 lakh people in 10 districts have been affected."

"The Administration is alert. If needed, we will evacuate more people. Those who are evacuated are being provided with food and water," he added.

Jena said that flood water is being released from the Hirakud reservoir via forty gates, and that the intake of flood water from the dam has decreased to 5.80 million cusecs while the outflow of water has stayed at 6.69 million cusecs.

He further said, "Wednesday night is crucial, as peak flood will pass through low laying areas of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada and Puri districts and following which the water level is likely to start receding from tomorrow."

Jena reported that 52 teams from the Odisha Fire Services, 12 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF), and 11 teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been sent to assist in flood-stricken areas.

Meanwhile, the state administration has requested that the districts impacted by the floods make their schools accessible as shelters and distribution centres.

(With inputs from ANI)