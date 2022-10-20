Search icon
Odisha cyclone: Low-pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm in next 4 days

The Odisha government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert given the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 01:06 PM IST

File Photo/Representative Image

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal on Thursday which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the next four days

The low-pressure area, which has been formed over the southeast and the east-central Bay of Bengal, is likely to deepen into a depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24.

IMD said in a statement, "Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the north Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood, a low-pressure area has formed over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the south Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above the mean sea level."

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 over central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours," it said.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has put the administrations of seven coastal districts on alert given the IMD's forecast of a possible cyclone. The districts that may be affected are Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Balasore.

Authorities have been asked to remain alert and closely monitor the situation.

The weather office has also predicted heavy rainfall in Puri, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur districts on October 23.

The weatherman, however, has not predicted the intensity, path, and wind speed of the system, which is likely to bring heavy rain to coastal Odisha.

