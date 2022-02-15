Odisha conman married 14 women posing as government official, read how he got caught

In a shocking news from Odisha's Kendrapara district, a 54-year-old man was arrested for duping several women across the country into marrying him posing as government officer. The conman has been identified as Ramesh Chandra Swain aka Bidhu Prakash Swain aka Ramani Ranjan Swain.

The man was arrested after a female school teacher from Delhi filed a complaint against him in July last year. Swain, posing as a deputy director general rank official in the Union Health Ministry, had married the woman in 2018 in Delhi Arya Samaj mandir.

When the woman realised she had been cheated, she filed a complaint against her husband. During police investigation, several fraud done by the man came to the notice. His modus operandi included using fake identity. It was found that the man had married at least 14 women posing as a deputy director general in Health Ministry.

He used to establish contact with the victims through matrimonial websites. As per police, the man use to target middle-aged single women. After marriage, once he aquired their money he use to leave them. Lawyers, teachers, doctors and highly-educated women, most of them outside Odisha, are among the victims, the police said.

A case has been registered against him at the Mahila police station under Sections 498 (A), 419, 468, 471 and 494 of the IPC. The police will also investigate the transaction of the fraud money by taking him in remand. Police have seized 11 ATM cards, 4 Aadhar cards and one Bihar school certificate from his rented house.

Earlier misdeeds

Swain was arrested by Kerala police in 2006 for cheating 13 banks of around Rs 1 crore.

He was arrested by Hyderabad police task force for cheating students by promising them admission in medical colleges.

He had collected about Rs 2 crore from the students including an owner of a nursing home in Hyderabad.

The police have already contacted nine out of 14 victims cheated by Swain and suspect their may be many more victims.