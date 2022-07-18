Search icon
Presidential Poll: Odisha Congress MLA votes for BJP’s Draupadi Murmu, PCC considers disciplinary action

Last month, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged state legislators to vote for Draupadi Murmu regardless of party affiliation.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:12 PM IST

File Photo

On Monday, Odisha Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim disobeyed party rules and voted for Draupadi Murmu, the BJP's presidential candidate.

Moquim, who had already cast his vote in the presidential election, confirmed the news. I am a Congress MLA, but I voted for the NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, he said while speaking  to ANI.

“It’s my personal decision as I’ve listened to my heart which guided me to do something for the soil and that’s why voted for her,” he emphasised.

 

Sarat Pattanayak, the chief of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, has said that the party's top command will be informed of the situation and Mohammed Moquim will face the proper consequences.

Last month, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged state legislators to vote for Draupadi Murmu regardless of party affiliation.

In a tweet, he said, “Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of Odisha – Smt Draupadi Murmu to the country’s highest office.”

 

Given that President Ram Nath Kovind will vacate his office on July 24, the Election Commission set the election date for July 18, 2022. The opposition has named Yashwant Sinha as their presidential candidate, while the BJP-led NDA has named tribal leader Draupadi Murmu, the former governor of Jharkhand, as its candidate.

The votes for the Presidential election will be counted on July 21.

