Odisha: CM Patnaik launches web portals for student scholarships, inter-caste marriage incentives

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday launched two web portals - Integrated Odisha State Scholarship Portal to help eligible students of the state avail scholarship avail benefits in a seamless and transparent manner, and Sumangal Portal, to help people avail inter-caste marriage incentives.

As per a statement, 21 scholarships would be offered by eight state departments and more than 11 lakh beneficiary students from Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, Other Backward Classes, and educationally backward classes would benefit from the scholarship portal.

"Only through the use of technology can we provide the public with the best services at the right time with efficiency and transparency. This portal will reduce the distance between government departments and prospective students and they can apply from their homes within a specified time frame," the Chief Minister said at the virtual launch.

Professional programs of the SC and ST Department, Higher Education, Schools and Mass Education, Labor and ESI, Skills Development and Technical Education, and Agriculture Department will be administered on the portal.

Scholarships will be credited directly to students' bank accounts as the portal is liked to the state treasury.

While inaugurating the Sumangal portal, the Chief Minister said that inter-ethnic marriages increased social unity and it reduced racial discrimination while promoting equality and peaceful coexistence in society.

Rs 2.5 lakh can be availed for beneficiaries within 60 days of applying at the portal.

"6,00,000 students are benefiting from the program under the Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Department alone. Odisha is an example for other states today to bring about change through five programs," said Minister for Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Tribes Development Jagannath Sarka while speaking at the launch.